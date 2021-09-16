Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I write to endorse Mayor Paul Heroux for re-election. He has demonstrated fully that he has the energy, the drive and the intelligence to lead the city forward.
Heroux is a good friend to the local environment, as demonstrated by his “Clean, Green Community” strategy. He reminds us that children born in Attleboro this year will likely live into the 22nd century, and Paul wants them to inherit a city that’s at least as vibrant, safe and clean as it is today.
It’s not always popular to advocate for the long-term welfare of the community — especially when there are short-term sacrifices to be made. Heroux has the courage and the wisdom to articulate policies that are in the long-term interest of Attleboro.
Keep Heroux in office and the folks who live here in 100 years from now will thank you.
Roy Belcher
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.