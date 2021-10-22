Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Mayor Paul Heroux for re-election.
As a young adult, I am happy to see places opening downtown that I can enjoy such as Kimochi and Creation Nation. I am also excited to attend events on Cuddy Court and the upcoming performing arts venue at Highland Park.
I appreciate the mayor looking toward the future for my generation by doing what he can to make Attleboro greener. I attended a litter cleanup with him earlier this year and was impressed by how hands-on he was and how much he enjoyed cleaning up our city.
He has made such a difference by making Attleboro a better place to live and I look forward to seeing everything he will accomplish for us during his third term as mayor.
Annabelle Fortune
Attleboro
