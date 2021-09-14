Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
It is with pleasure that I endorse, and support Mayor Paul Heroux for his re-election. Heroux has earned the opportunity to manage the city for his third, and self-imposed final term. He’s already accomplished a number of short term initiatives. But I’m even more impressed with his traction on several longer-term initiatives.
I’m particularly interested in Heroux’s efforts to lead local activities to make Attleboro a greener, cleaner community. Global wins start with local wins. This is more than just about litter, it’s about a change in mindset.
I congratulate Heroux for taking on this big, ambitious goal. Sustainability in our community needs to be more than a lofty goal, it needs to be a winnable goal. And Heroux has already proven that he is in the best position to make this a reality. Let’s get behind him for this community win.
Michael J. Davis
Attleboro
