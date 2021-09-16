Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
In our current hyper-partisan political climate, it is more important than ever to choose leaders with good moral character, integrity, honesty, and a willingness to be transparent and accountable. For this reason, I am endorsing Paul Heroux for a third term as mayor of Attleboro.
One of the ways Heroux maintains accountability is by using social media to connect with city residents. From the new high school, the purchase of Highland Park, budget, taxes, and revitalizing the downtown, to traffic, sewers, and the ever-present debate about trash, Heroux never tires of getting into a good-spirited discussion about the issues. Whether you agree with him or not, you’ll always come away with a good understanding and enough information to make your best decision.
Heroux is a faithful public servant who has integrity, is accountable and transparent, and cares about what matters to you. He deserves your vote.
Michele Astphan
Attleboro
