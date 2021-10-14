Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I enthusiastically urge Attleboro residents to support Mayor Paul Heroux for re-election in November.
Heroux has done so much to improve our city. Obviously, he has the knowledge, education and experience to get things done for the people of Attleboro.
Heroux and his administration have worked tirelessly to attract new businesses to Attleboro’s downtown. The mayor also facilitated an old downtown building of being turned into new apartments which will in turn help support downtown businesses, new and old. Attleboro’s environmental impact has been improved with products proven to harm our eco-system banned.
Heroux supported increasing funding for police training so it could include autism awareness and implicit bias. Please join me in voting for Heroux for mayor.
Christina Prakash
Attleboro
