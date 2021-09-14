Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
As an immigrant, I moved to city of Attleboro in 2015. I can visually see the improvements in and around the city in the last six years of my life in Attleboro. Specifically, downtown has improved under Mayor Paul Heroux’s tenure. I appreciate his efforts in the revitalization of the city.
So far, no one has introduced me nor the word of mouth has connected me with Heroux, but I know him through his actions of keeping Attleboro informed, from COVID-19 guidelines to even trash pickup changes. With many important development projects (e.g high school, ITC project) currently in active phase the re-election of Heroux would help in many ways toward the successful completion of these projects. These improvements will help the community in the long run. I highly recommend Heroux for a third term.
Kudos to Heroux for his contributions as mayor and all the best for his third term.
Tony Joseph
Attleboro
