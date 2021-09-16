Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I would like to endorse Paul Heroux for mayor of Attleboro. He was all for a new high school and we will now have a top notch, state-of-the-art high school for our students. The success of its students will enrich our city now and in the future.
He has attracted new businesses to Attleboro. He provided us with a beautiful new park when he purchased the land of the former Highland Country Club. He has plans to further the redevelopment of the city. His efforts have improved our city now and for the future, our future.
He’s a caring and compassionate man in todays world of politicians. He cares for our city and all it’s diverse population. He continually looks for improvements for our city to make it a more desirable place to live for ALL people now and for the future.
Norman Poisson
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.