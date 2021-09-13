Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am writing my endorsement for our current mayor, Paul Heroux. When I consider characteristics of an individual serving as a public servant, I think of their commitment to their community, professionalism, accessibility, knowledge, and openness to hearing the thoughts and opinions of the public they serve — whether in agreement or not. Heroux embodies these characteristics in my opinion. He has consistently shown openness to his constituents and accessibility through social media and in meetings. I have personally experienced quick replies to inquiries and found that his responses were well thought out and my concerns were heard. I even had the opportunity to join a team collecting trash in the spring and had time to chat with Heroux. I found him to be genuine, approachable and truly interested in serving the interests of our community. My vote for Heroux is voting for the best future for Attleboro.
Jessica Pooler
Attleboro
