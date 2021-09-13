Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I want to announce my support for Mayor Paul Heroux. I’ve been a resident in the Attleboro area for 40+ years, and have watched the development of Attleboro and it’s many changes. I believe Heroux has done, not a good, but a great job! He is totally focused on this city making it the best that it can be made. His concern about the community, environment and resurrection of the city downtown are second to none. I’m amazed at the success he has had in leading the city, and highlighting the need to continue progress, educationally with the new school, highland country club and other areas making Attleboro possibly a destination city.
In my humble opinion, he deserves another term as mayor. There’s much to be done, and he is the right man!
Albert S. Richmond
Attleboro
