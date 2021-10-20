To the editor:
I’ve known Roxanne Houghton for close to 20 years as a friend. She will be a terrific Ward 4 city councilor. Having served previously as an at-large city councilor, she knows city government.
Houghton is a very passionate, and thoughtful person. When she believes in something she works to make it a reality.
She will bring that passion to the city council to advocate for citizens in her ward. She will make sure Brigg’s Fire Station remains open, and the needs of seniors and youth are met. She will make sure your government is transparent and open.
If you live in Ward 4, please consider voting for Houghton.
Ellen Parker
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.