Endorsement for Roxanne Houghton, council candidate

To the editor:
I am a resident of Ward 4B having lived in our home since 1983. I have followed Attleboro city politics for all of those years as I feel strongly that one must stay engaged in our community.
This election year, I will cast my vote for Roxanne Houghton. She has shown to be a straight talker, a compassionate person and an extremely hard worker.
I feel confident that as my representative, if I were to call her with concerns, she would return that call, advise me and if possible, work towards a resolution. In my past experience, this has been absent in recent years. Time for a change. Vote For Houghton for Ward 4 City Council.
Joyce A. Hayman-Devolve
Attleboro
