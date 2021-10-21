Endorsement for Roxanne Houghton, council candidate
To the editor:
Aside from being a kind, caring and selfless individual, Roxanne Houghton, simply put, knows Attleboro.
I’ve been a resident here for 23 years and have known her as a person always available to answer a question or to help with an issue, from the care of pets at our animal shelter, the fight for clean water, making sure hikers are safe walking outside near hunting areas, working to provide a new senior center and tax relief for our retired and older residents or just understanding how government works and how it relates to the rest of us who are voters but not office holders.
I trust her to do the tough things, but also the necessary things, to keep Attleboro moving forward. Please support Houghton for Ward 4 city council on Election Day. Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Mark C. Ambrose
Attleboro
