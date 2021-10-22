Endorsement for Tanuja Arany, candidate for city council
To the editor:
We urge our friends and neighbors in Ward 2 to vote for Tanuja Arany to represent our ward on the Attleboro City Council. An Attleboro native, Arany brings a wealth of experiences and perspectives in her bid to serve the public.
As a health care practitioner, she is attuned to the ways that local government can have an impact on health and wellness, and the connections between environmental, physical, and mental health.
Having run her own small business, with its economic ups and downs, Arany can be counted on to keep a close eye on city finances to ensure that public funds are being put to the best use. Arany’s vision for Attleboro is one that will make us all proud.
Charles Adler
Barbara Clark
Attleboro
