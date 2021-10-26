Endorsement for Tanuja Arany, city council, Ward 2
To the editor:
I met Tanuja Arany and her husband Scott in January of this year at a litter clean-up organized by Mayor Paul Heroux.
I learned then that she grew up here in Attleboro and is a doctor of acupuncture and oriental medicine. I am impressed by her knowledge in various social and public health issues.
What makes her a great candidate for city council is that she cares about the education of our kids, having herself been educated in the Attleboro school system. Through our conversations she has always been kind and compassionate which is exactly the type of leadership we need in Attleboro. I hope you will vote for her on Nov. 2.
Laura Abrams Attleboro
