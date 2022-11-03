Endorsement for Thomas Hodgson, BC sheriff
To the editor:
This letter is in favor of incumbent sheriff Tom Hodgson. I fear Hodgson’s opponent will be wishy-washy when it comes to law enforcement.
I form that opinion from an interaction with Hodgson’s opponent when he was running for mayor of Attleboro. I simply asked the mayoral candidate what he thought of President Donald Trump and his policies. He hemmed and hawed and tried to change the subject. Typical politician behavior, avoiding an important question.
Keep in mind jails and prisons are not supposed to be a comfortable place to be, it’s supposed to be a place to serve a sentence for breaking a law. If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime. I will always remember an incident concerning a certain heavy crime area in New Bedford, an area that the local police wouldn’t often enter. Hodgson and his men went in and did what needed to be done. Vote Hodgson!
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro