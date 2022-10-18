Endorsement for Thomas Hodgson, BC sheriff
To the editor:
Re: “Paul Heroux’s leadership has yet to be seen,” by Doug Gobin, Voice of the Public, Oct. 12:
Letter writer Doug Gobin is spot on. Mayor Paul Heroux has been content to be relentlessly driven to ban plastic straws and nip bottles.
Heroux was given the offer to rehab the Highland Park clubhouse into a much needed senior center as our Council on Aging has resided in the old fire station for the past 50 years. Instead, he opted instead to pursue his personal dream of a music pavilion at Highland. The council shot the pavilion dream down. If it’s not Heroux’s idea it’s not happening. If you are under Heroux’s administration’s, it’s best not to disagree with him or you’ll be looking for new employment.
Yes, Heroux’s’ leadership has yet to be seen. Bristol County need strong leadership as they have had for the past 25 years. Go Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
Mike Parker
Attleboro