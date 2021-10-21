Endorsement for Todd McGhee, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
Todd McGhee has an impressive background and skills and is focused on the issues that are important for resident’s quality of life while working to make Attleboro a great place to work and live.
McGhee is aware that Attleboro is not a “skyscraper city” but is a predominantly working-class city. At a time when fewer people are working in big cities, the One Wall Street Development, which provides 139 new apartments at rentals ranging from $1,870-$2,470/month and the 37 Union Street apartments that will only provide eight rental vouchers, do not address the affordable housing crisis.
He is aware of the economic realities that many seniors are facing and supports a new senior center now.
These are values that I know my neighbors share-the need for better leadership.
Madeleine McNielly
Attleboro
