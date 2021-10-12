Endorsement for Todd McGhee, candidate for mayor

To the editor:

We are writing in support of Attleboro mayoral candidate Todd McGhee.

McGhee has extensive past qualifications. We have found McGhee to be very supportive to the residents of Attleboro. He has a willingness to listen to the concerns of the residents and it’s leaders and has been forthcoming with his visions for the city and it’s future.

We feel McGhee is the obvious choice for mayor.

Rocco R. Carlino III

Joanne Brousseau

Attleboro

