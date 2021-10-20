To the editor:
This letter is to strongly endorse Todd McGhee for mayor of the city of Attleboro.
McGhee will be a unifier as his campaign signs proclaim. He has a broad and inclusive agenda and his experience in local government and law enforcement will provide a calm and measured leadership.
The current leadership in Attleboro has governed with political rancor and ego driven immature decisions. Attleboro deserves much more than that.
Please vote for McGhee on Nov. 2.
John LaCroix
Attleboro
