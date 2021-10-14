Endorsement for Todd McGhee, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
Todd McGhee is listening. He heard me tell him about being a single mom, with a former career, diagnosed with a life-disrupting disease. He showed up in places I cared about, spoke up, and put action into every need. He also does this for others whose needs and circumstances are different from mine. He does not do it to boost his resume.
With his experience working on anti-terrorism in many countries, with the U.S. Department of State, leading active shooter trainings, and being a retired state trooper, his resume does not need any fillers.
When he steps up to lead in situations, he does it because he has the skills to do it and because it is the right thing to do. His success in life is because of many qualities. The quality that makes him exceptional is his desire to support us in being successful, too.
Melissa Martin
Attleboro
