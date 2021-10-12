Endorsement for Todd McGhee, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I enthusiastically support Todd McGhee for mayor of the City of Attleboro.
I know McGhee to be a man of great integrity who will listen to residents, the city council, and administrative bodies when identifying opportunities for improvement and in seeking to co-create solutions.
McGhee will leverage the many professional skills that he has acquired over the course of his professional career, in the public and private sectors, and apply sound business strategy to address the day-to-day operational needs and long-term vision in building for Attleboro’s future.
McGhee is not a career politician but a servant leader who will seek input from various sources and form partnerships amongst the city’s departments, boards, commissions, and city council for the betterment of Attleboro.
His passion for people, programs, and public service will be the platform that propels Attleboro to a better future.
Patty Arcese
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.