Endorsement for Todd McGhee, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am writing to you — the residents of Attleboro — in support of Todd McGhee’s run for mayor. I’ve known McGhee for several decades. I’ve worked alongside him in various settings, most notably where young, aspiring police officers, were being trained.
I have seen firsthand McGhee’s consistent approach to any situation to be a fair, reasonable, honest, intelligent, inclusive, and problem solving oriented one. This is no small accomplishment given some of the issues he has had to deal with, but this approach seems to come naturally for him, which speaks clearly of his character.
His goal of making things better for people is evident in everything he turns his energies to. I have no doubt that he will bring these same qualities to the office of the mayor when he is elected.
Paul Damery
Sergeant, Massachusetts State Police (retired)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.