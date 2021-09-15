Endorsement for Todd McGhee, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
A common complaint about government is that politics takes priority over citizens; two sides are not willing to collaborate to benefit those they serve. The local answer to this is Todd McGhee.
McGhee views serving us and our neighbors as his top priority. He has tangible goals for supporting the schools and values public safety. He possesses an interesting overall leadership philosophy for Attleboro through his lens as a former state trooper and longtime resident.
McGhee is exactly what Attleboro needs: someone focused on working with city departments, councils, commissions, and committees to advance Attleboro. He’s not interested in playing politics, advancing a political career, or a “my way or the highway” attitude. McGhee is the clear moderate option to change the tone of local government through collaboration and constituent-focused service.
Please contact McGhee to form your own opinions and support him in the upcoming primary and general elections.
Rob Geddes
Attleboro
