Endorsement for Todd McGhee, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
These are a few of the reasons why I am supporting Todd McGhee for mayor of Attleboro. In McGhee’s career in public service as a state police officer for 24 years, McGhee has shown that he is a strong leader as well as a team player. He listens to others and works with them to come up with innovative solutions to challenging problems. As a small business owner, he has demonstrated good stewardship in owning a successful business that operates across the globe.
McGhee is honest, intelligent, and hardworking. He is a servant leader and treats others with dignity and respect. These are all qualities that are needed to be mayor of Attleboro to help lead Attleboro to a bright future for all.
Please join me by supporting McGhee and voting for him for mayor on Nov. 2.
Steve Boedeker
Attleboro
