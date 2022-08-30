Endorsement for Tom Quinn, district attorney
To the editor:
I would like to express my support for District Attorney Tom Quinn in his bid for re-election. I have gotten to know Quinn in my term as a state representative. I am most impressed by his ability to connect with our area’s seniors to ensure that they are protected from abuse. For those that are unaware, our state has an enormous backlog of untested rape kits. Quinn has been the number one leader in testing rape kits to protect survivors and recently he and his team solved a second cold case. Quinn, a constituent and I, have been working on legislation to expand the statute of limitations for rape if we can prove a match through a rape kit. He is committed to lifting all our constituents.
I humbly ask that you consider supporting him in the Democratic primary by Sept. 6.
Adam Scanlon
North Attleboro