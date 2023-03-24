Endorsement for Trevor Knott, KP School Board
To the editor:
Trevor Knott is the obvious choice for King Philip Regional School Committee and I’ll be casting my vote for him on April 3.
His commitment and dedicated leadership have seen us through the hiring of two superintendents and a pandemic, all the while staying focused on kids first, education first. KP is in another transitional period, with a new superintendent coming on board this year. It’s important to vote your values.
On April 3, I’m voting for experience, effectiveness, dedication, and commitment to our students and teachers. Join me and vote for Knott.
Krista Andberg
Wrentham