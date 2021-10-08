Endorsement for Ty Waterman, council-at-large
To the editor:
The City of Attleboro has been very lucky to have Ty Waterman continue to serve on city council. Waterman is ready listener and responds to constituents within a day.
Waterman serves as the vice chair of the Capital Improvement Committee. As such he believes the people of Attleboro deserve safe secure buildings. This past term he was instrumental in securing funding for desperately needed new gym floors at Hyman Fine and Hill Roberts Elementary Schools. These floors are 45 years old and were built to last 25.
Waterman also supported the roof repair project at Brennan and Wamsutta schools. Finally, he has proposed the use of the city owned Highland Country Club building as a new senior center and wants a feasibility study done. He is the kind of person we need to represent us.
Please join me in voting for Waterman for councilor-at-large.
Christina Prakash
Attleboro
