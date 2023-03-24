Endorsement for Veronica Gonzalez, Wrentham School Committee
To the editor:
It is my pleasure to support my colleague, Veronica Gonzalez, for re-election to the Wrentham School Committee. As a former teacher and a parent of three children in Wrentham public schools, Gonzalez brings an important perspective to the role.
She has regularly and publicly demonstrated all of the qualities necessary for the position, especially in her thoughtfulness, ability to communicate with the public, and willingness to take on tough issues and work towards solutions.
For the past two years, she has led our committee as chair, and has worked hard to make sure all voices are heard and that we work towards consensus solutions. Wrentham is lucky to have Gonzalez on its school committee and I encourage everyone to vote for her re-election.
Philip Jordan
Vice-chair, Wrentham School Committee