Endorsement for Walter Wilk and Steve Schoonveld, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
I write to support Walter Wilk and Steve Schoonveld for Mansfield Select Board.
Both have worked hard to bring tangible improvements to town.
Wilk was a leader in putting our financial house in order and creating the financial scorecard we judge ourselves against each year. He also was a leader in helping Mansfield build a DPW/Public Safety complex that is already saving us money. And now he is asking how we can get more state and federal funding to support our economic success.
Schoonveld lead an effort that saved Mansfield $2 million dollars in health care costs while pushing us to think harder about long-term expenses before they negatively affect our budget.
While other candidates stay silent on their issue positions or settle for “good,” Wilk and Schoonveld aren’t afraid to consider the hard questions and ask “how can we do better?”
Brian Eagle
Mansfield