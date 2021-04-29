To the editor:
Please vote for a new voice with new ideas and much needed new energy for Mansfield’s Select Board.
Walter Wilk has a new perspective on how to squeeze all the value out of our existing tax town resources without increasing our taxes. Wilk will bring much more than talk, he will bring actionable concrete ideas with time frames for completion to the leadership of our town. We are overdue for a new perspective on our Select Board.
Time for a new voice, vote at Mansfield High School on May 11.
Mary Barton-Rau and Jay Rau
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.