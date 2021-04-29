Endorsements for Walter Wilk, candidate, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
It was my pleasure to serve with Walter Wilk for six years on the Finance Committee. Wilk listened to town departments and residents, learning about their current challenges and future goals. He understands what a budget represents, that each line item has an impact, not only on this fiscal year but on future budgets and property tax bills.
Wilk appreciates the balance between controlling expenditures and maintaining and expanding town services. He has and would continue to explore and maximize every short and long term revenue possibility before turning to the residents or cutting services. Wilk’s financial and operational knowledge in addition to his ability to bring people together will be an added strength to the decision making leadership of Mansfield. He will not be a rubber stamp vote. Please join me in voting for Wilk.
Liz Christo
Mansfield
