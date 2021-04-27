To the editor:
I am writing in support of Walter Wilk for Mansfield Select Board. He is the former chairman of the Finance Commission and presently still serves on that board.
Wilk has the financial back ground that Mansfield will need in the coming months and years. He has served on Finance Commission for 10 years so he has the experience our town needs going forward.
Wilk will help Mansfield get on a better path of fiscal discipline, help to bring more businesses into our community, which will help to keep our residential taxes lower. Coming out of this pandemic we will be facing an unsettled financial future with so much tax revenue being lost. We need new ideas. The old ways of doing things won’t hold up anymore. Tax relief for home owners, especially elderly home owners, is sorely needed here in Mansfield. Wilk will listen to our concerns and then act on them.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
