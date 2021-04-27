To the editor:
My vote for select person in the upcoming May election will be for Walter Wilk. From his leadership on the Mansfield Soccer fields, to his facilitating the approval of the highly successful DPW center to his competent stewardship of the Finance Committee, simply put Wilk just gets things done.
Having worked with Wilk on the finance committee for five years, I got a first hand view of his collaborative style that has been an integral part of why Mansfield is in such a strong financial position.
As a neighbor and friend of his for 20 years, I constantly hear of his great ideas for the town.
His latest push is for completing the final phase of monetizing tax title properties and a rapid decision on repurposing the police station.
Electing Wilk to the Select Board will result in ideas to action with positive change for Mansfield. I urge you to vote and vote for Wilk.
Yogen Chemburkar
Mansfield
