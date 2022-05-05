Endorsement for Walter Wilk, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
Spring is here and along with it comes blooming flowers, greening grass, baseball and lots of political lawn signs. Mansfield is no different with several key races.
I would urge Mansfield voters to review the record of Walter Wilk and vote for him for the Select Board. Wilk is a long-time resident and has stepped forward in the past when our town has needed him. You and your family have probably benefited from his efforts to improve both youth soccer and softball. When the town was in disarray, Wilk stepped forward and put in the necessary work on the Finance Committee to right our ship.
His work on the Finance Committee continues, where he can be seen offering constructive ideas and plans. We all know the economy is headed for a slowdown and inflation is threatening to throw our budget into the red. Wilk offers a steady hand and experience.
Keith A. Ninesling
Mansfield