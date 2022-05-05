Endorsement for Walter Wilk, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Walter Wilk for Mansfield Select Board. He is the former FinCom chairman and presently still serves on that board.
Wilk will help Mansfield get on a better path of fiscal discipline, help to bring more businesses into our community, sell long idle town owned properties to increase our tax revenue, which will help keep our residential taxes lower.
Coming out of this pandemic we will be facing an unsettled financial future with so much tax revenue lost. We need new ideas. The old way of doing things won’t hold up anymore.
Tax relief for home owners, especially for elderly home owners, is sorely needed here in Mansfield. Wilk will listen to our concerns and then act on them.
I strongly urge you to give your vote to Wilk, he is the kind of voice Mansfield needs now.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield