Endorsement for Walter Wilk, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
Please consider joining me in voting for Walter Wilk for Select Board on May 10.
I served on the Finance Committee for six years with Wilk. We were appointed in 2012, filling seats vacated by the resignation of 6 members.
From day one, Wilk worked hard to build relationships with Mansfield leadership and was a driving force behind the adoption of the “One Town One Budget” philosophy. He spent time listening to town departments and residents, learning about their current challenges, successes and future goals. Wilk has always sought out opportunities to increase revenue and slow the growth of expenses while keeping the best interest of Mansfield in the forefront. His financial and operational knowledge in addition to his ability to build consensus will be an added strength to the leadership of Mansfield. I am confident that Wilk will be a great addition to the Select Board if elected.
Liz Christo
Mansfield