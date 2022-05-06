Endorsement for Walter Wilk, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
I support Walter Wilk for the Mansfield Select Board. Over the past 25 years, Wilk has been an active volunteer in the Mansfield community. He has served on multiple town committees, with the past 10 years on the Finance Committee.
To get a clear understanding of Wilk’s qualifications, please see his resume. You will get clear understand of his educational, professional, military and community experiences.
Please do thorough review of each of the Select Board candidate’s qualifications. Then make an informed decision when you vote.
Based on the information/data, I have conclude that Wilk is by far the most qualified candidate.
Thomas Fiske
Mansfield