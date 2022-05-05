Endorsement for Walter Wilk, Mnasfield Select Board
To the editor:
My vote for Walter Wilk for Select Board is both a vote for change and a vote for experience.
On experience Wilk has a long record of civic and governmental accomplishment.
This includes the renovation of the Mansfield Soccer fields, facilitating approval of the fiscally sound DPW, fire, and police center, and acting as chairman of the Finance Committee leading to a strong Mansfield financial position effectively weathering the pandemic.
On change, its time for transparency and fresh perspective to our Select Board. As a neighbor and friend of his for 20 years I constantly hear of his great ideas for the town.
Electing Wilk will result in ideas to action with positive change for Mansfield.
Yogen Chemburkar
Mansfield