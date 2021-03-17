To the editor:
I’m a “yes” for the new Norton Town Charter based on history.
In the mid-1990s, Norton had an Open Town Meeting Vote to continue with town sponsored trash pickup or use private trash haulers. That meeting got way out of hand and those chanting the loudest determined that Norton would go with private trash haulers for the next 25-plus years. Never again.
Norton’s dirty water crisis had residents turning to the select board for answers and guidance. But, per the current Town Charter, the “independent” water commission was responsible. Isn’t this the same non-communicative, arrogant and dismissive water commission that shut off and eventually ripped out the town’s water machine during this pandemic ?
The new DPW will absorb that water department and everyone will report to the town manager and the new town council.
Mark Sweeney
Norton
