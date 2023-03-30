Endorsement: George Smith, Wrentham Board of Health
To the editor:
I’ll be voting for George Smith on Monday for Wrentham Board of Health. Smith’s depth and breadth of knowledge about our town is impressive. Take a moment to speak with him and you will be astounded by how much institutional knowledge he holds about town projects, plans and developments both past and present.
Because of his dedicated service to our community, he is a true asset on the Board of Health. His most recent experience serving as chair for the Board of Health gives him the edge to hit the ground running. He truly cares about every single person in our town, whether he knows you yet or not.
Krista Andberg
Wrentham