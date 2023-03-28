Endorsement: Greg Wehmeyer for KP School Board
To the editor:
Greg Wehmeyer for King Philip Regional School Committee. I met Wehmeyer in 2016 when I’d first moved to Plainville, and we did work together on several volunteer projects.
I know him to be a devoted father and committed to making our community the best it can be. My children are grown and have already gone through the King Philip schools, but Wehmeyer has spent time speaking to them about ways in which the district excels and ways it could do better. I am excited about the ideas he brings to the King Philip school community.
Melissa Tremblay
Plainville