Endorsement: Greg Wehmeyer for KP School Board
To the editor:
I’m writing in support of re-electing Greg Wehmeyer to the King Philip School Committee. I first met Wehmeyer when he was running for election to his current seat on the committee. I’ve found him to be very thoughtful and knowledgeable about the issues and challenges that our schools are facing. At the time Wehmeyer was elected, the district was reorganizing, post-COVID. I’m particularly concerned about the mental health challenges our young people are facing, and I know that he shares that concern. I love that he has a child at King Philip Regional High School and that he’s an active volunteer in the school community.
Lastly, I like that Wehmeyer has a history of serving on a variety of Plainville boards and committees. I can vote for him with confidence that he’s going to put in the time and the work because he’s been doing exactly that for years.
Liz Cook
Plainville