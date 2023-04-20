Endorsement: Jack Conway, Norton Town Moderator
To the editor:
I am endorsing Jack Conway for Norton moderator. What else can be said about Conway that Norton hasn’t seen for itself already?
He is an outstanding communicator, is uncommonly patient, is respectfully assertive when necessary, and his integrity is unquestioned.
In the role of moderator, Conway has promised to bring more transparency to Finance Committee appointments, and I have no question he will do just that.
Conway has proven his ability to effectively lead meetings through his outstanding work as chair of the Select Board. He has earned the respect of many Norton residents for his fairness and how he managed Select Board meetings with an even hand, always listening first and giving everyone an equal chance to be heard. These qualities will be essential to effectively run Town Meeting.
Kevin Snyder
Norton Select Board