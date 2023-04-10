Endorsement: Jack Conway, Norton Town Moderator
To the editor:
The April 29 election in Norton has 10 open positions for which we the voters will be choosing officials. The position of town moderator is an important one and one in which I fully support the candidacy of John “Jack” Conway.
Conway previously served as a Select Board member for Norton. During his tenure, Conway served with honesty and transparency, a touch of humor, and a love of his chickens.
In addition to running the annual Town Meetings, the most contentious job of the town moderator is the appointment of the Finance Committee, by all accounts. Conway has demonstrated his thorough understanding of how the process works and provided suggestions on how to increase transparency were he to be elected to the position. Conway has previously shown his passion for and commitment to the town and would make an excellent town moderator for Norton.
Calista Thompson
Norton