Endorsement: John Conway, Norton Town Moderator
To the editor:
John (Jack) Conway will make an excellent town moderator for Norton. He is calm, collected, thoughtful, intelligent, considerate, and always respectful. Those traits made him a great leader as chair of the Select Board for three years, and they will translate perfectly to his role as moderator.
He also understands the importance of upholding the bylaws of our charter and maintaining the independence of the Finance Committee from those groups whose budgets and bylaw changes they review and recommend to Town Meeting.
Keep your Finance Committee independent and free from conflicts of interest. Vote Conway for moderator.
Cody Thompson
Norton