Endorsement: Jonathan Tavares, Attleboro City Council
To the editor:
We are enthusiastically supporting Jonathan Tavares for city council at-large.
Born and raised in Attleboro by immigrant parents, his impressive background and skills include a college education in business finance, a licensed real estate agent, a local business owner for 13 years and an attorney. He is focused on the issues that are important for residents’ quality of life while working to make Attleboro a great place to work and live.
Council members are important members of our community. As a lawyer, he brings a special skill to the council; he understands the basics of law, how to draft laws and how the law applies in a municipal setting. Moreover, a more inclusive and diverse council better represents the Attleboro of today.
For responsible stewardship of the city, vote Jonathan Tavares as city council at-large on June 6.
John LaCroix and Madeleine McNielly
Attleboro