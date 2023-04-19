Endorsement: Justine Callanan, Norton School Committee
To the editor:
The decision by Justine Callanan to run for Norton School Committee should send a clear and reassuring message to town residents and specifically to parents with children in or approaching school age.
A lifelong resident of Norton and mother of three, Callanan has a vested interest in ensuring the Norton school system provides the best possible education opportunities for students of all ages.
For residents and taxpayers, it bodes well that Callanan references the current Norton Public School budget in her talking points and stresses “equitable” and “efficient” allocation of funds. Her education and professional background qualifies her eminently to address the vast array of issues faced by the modern-day committee.
School committees are not safe havens for consensus. Callanan is quick to point out the need to leave politics at the door. Her background would indicate she’s measured and well-thought-out when it comes to decision making.
Thomas Dennison
Norton