Endorsement: Kostas Loukos, Mansfield Select Board
To the editor:
I first met Kostas Loukos many years ago during his first run for the select board. He was barely out of Mansfield High School, attending college, and yet he was running for a 20-hour-a-week part-time job as a select board member. I found his passion and optimism impressive, and we have been in touch ever since.
Now, after two years serving Mansfield as town moderator, and achieving a master’s degree in applied politics, he is running again for select board, and I ask you to join me in voting for him. I admire his pragmatism, common sense, and positive attitude. His priorities include advocating for seniors and supporting our schools, and he will weigh a project’s benefits against its costs. Affordability is a challenge throughout the Commonwealth, and especially here, whether you’re a young person wanting to buy a home and build a family, or a senior wanting to stay in the town you’ve called home.
Sally Fehervari
Mansfield