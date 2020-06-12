Endorsement for Walter Eykel, candidate, Norton Town Moderator
To the editor:
On June 20 Norton voters will be going to the polls to elect a new town moderator to replace longtime serving moderator Bill Gouveia.
It is with enthusiasm that I endorse the candidacy of Water Eykel for Norton Town Moderator. Eykel, who currently serves on the town finance committee, has been actively involved for many years on both the local and regional level with the Boy Scouts of America serving in several leadership roles.
As an accomplished computer engineer he serves as an adjunct professor at Wheaton College teaching computer science courses. He has also served as assistant town moderator on several occasions. Eykel possesses the skills, knowledge and enthusiasm to serve as Norton Town Moderator and I ask you to join me on June 20 and cast your vote for Eykel.
Ken Cabral
Norton
