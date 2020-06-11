To the editor:
I would like to offer my opinion and examples on why Walter Wilk is uniquely qualified for Mansfield Select Board during these challenging times.
1. Inclusive: Wilk considers all groups and seeks input when making policy and looks for actions that serve the town as a whole. As chair of the finance committee, Wilk was a key leader in getting to a one budget approach between town and school. This has resulted in a cooperative town budget and has eliminated past conflict between town and school priorities.
2. Gets things done: Wilk was a lead voice in getting the DPW/police/fire facility approved. The inclusive planning that went into this facility resulted in a complex that will reduce operating costs and improve services.
3. Strategic thinker: Wilk is focused not only on the immediate fiscal year, but the implications for next five to 10 years. He has been prioritizing smart growth in town and industrial park businesses with the vision of meeting rising health, infrastructure and school mandate costs without tax overrides or service reduction.
I have known Wilk for over 23 years both as a neighbor and in my five years on the finance committee. His executive business background and commitment will be a real asset for the hard decisions that need to be made.
Yogen Chemburkar
Mansfield
